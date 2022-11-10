Sam Houston St. 120, SW Adventist 33

Fields 3-8 0-0 9, Rogers 1-3 1-2 3, Aviles 4-15 2-2 12, Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Viadex 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Yancy 0-2 0-0 0, Gould 0-2 0-0 0, Phifer 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hazelton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-48 5-6 33.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title