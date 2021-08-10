Saints' Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 4:44 p.m.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) is shown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo.
New Orleans Saints players hoist cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) after his late game interception in the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job.
Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September. He left New Orleans in 2015 and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2017 season before returning to the Saints in 2018.