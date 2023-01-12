Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Loyola Marymount 62

Leaupepe 2-9 2-4 7, Merkviladze 2-6 3-4 9, Issanza 3-4 0-0 6, Ahrens 2-2 0-0 4, Shelton 6-16 6-9 18, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Stephens 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-3 0-0 4, Lewis 2-2 1-1 5, Marble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 12-18 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title