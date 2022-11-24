Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65

Bowen 0-0 0-2 0, Saxen 9-15 1-2 19, Johnson 7-10 4-7 19, Marciulionis 1-3 0-0 2, Ducas 3-8 2-4 9, Mahaney 7-10 5-6 20, Wessels 2-4 0-0 4, Barrett 0-1 0-2 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-25 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title