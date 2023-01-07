Saint Louis 78, St. Bonaventure 55

B.Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Farell 2-5 0-0 4, Venning 10-12 3-5 23, Banks 0-5 1-3 1, Luc 4-14 0-0 8, Flowers 6-10 0-0 15, Rumpel 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 2-2 2, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-10 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title