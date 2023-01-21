Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68

Cross 6-14 0-0 14, Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Leveque 0-2 3-4 3, Diggins 6-13 0-0 15, Weeks 3-6 0-0 7, K.Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Luis 7-9 0-0 15, Dominguez 4-5 0-2 9, Kante 1-3 1-2 3, Gapare 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-10 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title