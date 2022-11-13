Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85

Bedri 1-4 2-2 4, Murphy 5-13 1-1 13, Brown 7-15 3-4 19, De La Rosa 10-17 2-2 28, Shockley-Okeke 2-5 0-0 4, Odunowo 4-6 0-2 8, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Cooper 1-1 1-2 4, Noland 0-1 0-0 0, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 9-13 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title