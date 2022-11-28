Sacred Heart 100, W. New England 59

Byfield 0-3 0-0 0, Greene 6-7 0-2 12, Harrison 3-5 1-2 8, Restall 4-9 1-5 9, Geitner 6-14 6-9 21, Alves 1-4 2-4 4, C.Palazzesi 0-4 0-0 0, Resnick 0-1 1-2 1, Kasper 1-3 0-0 2, Hutchison 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, B.Palazzesi 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 11-24 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title