Sacramento St. tops Pepperdine 77-72

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Izayah Mauriohooho-le'afa tied his career high with 23 points as Sacramento State edged past Pepperdine 77-72 on Saturday night.

Mauriohooho-le'afa hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Ethan Esposito had 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State (4-0). Joshua Patton added 13 points and four assists, and Bryce Fowler had 10 points.

Kameron Edwards had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-3). Colbey Ross added 18 points, and Kessler Edwards had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Sacramento State takes on Colorado on the road next Saturday. Pepperdine faces Arizona on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com