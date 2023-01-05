Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT

Mawein 1-6 0-0 2, McRae 13-19 1-3 27, Chappell 10-21 2-3 22, Hunt 2-4 1-2 6, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-10 8-11 18, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-69 12-19 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title