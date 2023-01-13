Sacramento St. 72, N. Colorado 64

Wisne 5-11 1-2 12, Creech 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 4-11 0-0 12, Knecht 7-16 0-3 16, Kountz 3-12 0-0 7, Shaw 3-4 0-2 6, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 3, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 2-9 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title