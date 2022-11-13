Sacramento St. 65, UC San Diego 55

Mawein 3-6 6-6 12, McRae 0-3 2-2 2, Chappell 6-9 2-4 19, Hunt 2-11 1-3 7, A.Patterson 3-5 1-2 10, Wilbon 3-7 1-2 9, Marks 2-5 0-0 6, Hardee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 13-19 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title