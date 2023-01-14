Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56

Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title