Sports

Sacramento Kings Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Barnes 12 36.7 77-157 .490 31-73 72-83 .867 257 21.4
Fox 12 35.4 91-220 .414 12-54 48-68 .706 242 20.2
Hield 12 29.1 69-169 .408 50-128 15-18 .833 203 16.9
Holmes 12 26.7 68-103 .660 2-3 29-33 .879 167 13.9
Haliburton 10 32.6 54-112 .482 13-35 15-18 .833 136 13.6
Mitchell 12 27.3 50-126 .397 15-53 7-11 .636 122 10.2
Len 8 17.4 20-34 .588 2-5 11-14 .786 53 6.6
Metu 3 14.0 7-15 .467 4-10 0-0 .000 18 6.0
Harkless 11 22.7 19-47 .404 8-30 4-5 .800 50 4.5
Thompson 7 12.6 13-23 .565 0-0 5-7 .714 31 4.4
Davis 9 12.9 15-50 .300 7-30 0-0 .000 37 4.1
Ramsey 2 12.0 3-5 .600 1-2 0-2 .000 7 3.5
Bagley 1 10.0 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 2.0
Jones 3 7.3 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
TEAM 12 240.0 490-1066 .460 145-423 206-259 .795 1331 110.9
OPPONENTS 12 240.0 502-1105 .454 141-411 193-261 .739 1338 111.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Barnes 22 81 103 8.6 31 2.6 16 0 14 24 1
Fox 10 36 46 3.8 74 6.2 37 0 18 42 8
Hield 10 50 60 5.0 22 1.8 30 1 11 22 4
Holmes 32 96 128 10.7 17 1.4 41 0 4 20 12
Haliburton 7 28 35 3.5 50 5.0 10 0 15 14 11
Mitchell 5 27 32 2.7 46 3.8 31 0 7 13 3
Len 6 27 33 4.1 11 1.4 26 0 2 11 12
Metu 1 11 12 4.0 4 1.3 3 0 2 4 0
Harkless 1 33 34 3.1 7 .6 19 0 5 6 6
Thompson 14 16 30 4.3 4 .6 12 0 1 6 2
Davis 1 12 13 1.4 7 .8 16 0 4 4 0
Ramsey 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 1
Bagley 0 4 4 4.0 0 .0 1 0 0 1 0
Jones 2 5 7 2.3 2 .7 4 0 0 1 1
TEAM 111 426 537 44.8 275 22.9 247 1 83 170 61
OPPONENTS 133 423 556 46.3 276 23.0 229 1 102 158 61
