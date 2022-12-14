Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

H.Barnes 4-8 4-4 12, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 10-13 1-1 21, Davis 7-14 0-0 19, Fox 9-23 5-7 27, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 2-4 0-0 5, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 6-13 7-8 24. Totals 45-93 17-20 124.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title