Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Barnes 5-9 6-6 19, Murray 7-13 2-2 20, Sabonis 9-11 5-7 23, Fox 9-19 6-9 24, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 3-8 5-5 11. Totals 43-82 24-29 122.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title