Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

Dort 5-13 2-2 15, Jal.Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Jay.Williams 2-6 0-1 4, Giddey 7-13 0-0 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 16-23 3-4 37, Waters III 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 1-5 0-0 3, K.Williams 1-8 0-2 3, Joe 7-13 0-0 21, Mann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 7-11 113.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title