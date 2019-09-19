Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour out with hand injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour will miss the remainder of training camp because of a hand injury and it's uncertain whether he'll be ready for the start of the season in two weeks.

The Sabres released no details of Montour's injury on Thursday.

The team said it will provide an update on his status at the end camp. It's unclear when Montour was hurt after he logged more than 17 minutes in a 4-1 preseason loss at Columbus on Tuesday.

Montour is a fourth-year NHL player and projected to play a top-four role on Buffalo's blue line. He was acquired in a trade with Anaheim in February.

Buffalo will start the season minus defensemen Zach Bogosian and Lawrence Pilut, who are recovering from offseason surgery.

The Sabres also announced forward Scott Wilson and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald are listed day to day with lower body injuries.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports