John Minchillo/AP

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the rest of the season after he injured his right knee during Saturday's 3-2 victory at New Jersey.

The 27-year-old McCabe was diagnosed Monday with ligament and meniscus damage, and the team said he will need six to eight months to recover. McCabe got hurt trying to hit Devils captain Nico Hischier along the boards in the third period.