FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gueye 32 7-11 1-2 1-6 1 3 15
Policelli 29 5-16 1-3 4-10 0 4 14
Sayles 27 5-7 0-0 4-8 0 3 10
Greene 22 2-7 1-2 1-3 1 2 7
Rodriguez 31 4-8 2-2 0-0 4 0 11
Habwe 16 2-3 0-1 0-1 1 1 4
Diallo 12 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Pierre Philippe 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Stephenson-Moore 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 3
McKenzie 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Christie 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kadisha 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
White 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-56 5-10 11-30 8 16 66

Percentages: FG .482, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Policelli 3-11, Greene 2-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-1, Rodriguez 1-4, Habwe 0-1, Gueye 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Diallo, Policelli).

Turnovers: 29 (Diallo 6, Rodriguez 6, Gueye 4, Pierre Philippe 3, Greene 2, McKenzie 2, Policelli 2, Sayles 2, Habwe, Stephenson-Moore).

Steals: 8 (Rodriguez 3, Habwe 2, Gueye, McKenzie, Policelli).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 18 5-8 2-4 0-7 3 2 12
Alexander 28 1-2 4-6 1-1 4 3 6
Williams 34 8-11 2-2 1-4 3 0 21
Champagnie 27 5-11 3-4 1-3 4 0 16
Cole 18 2-5 0-0 1-4 0 0 4
Addae-Wusu 19 3-4 0-0 0-1 4 3 6
McGriff 14 2-5 0-0 0-3 4 2 5
Earlington 12 1-4 1-2 1-2 0 1 4
Roberts 12 3-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 6
Toro 10 2-3 3-3 2-3 0 3 7
Caraher 7 1-1 0-1 0-0 1 0 2
Gavalas 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-58 15-22 9-31 23 16 89

Percentages: FG .569, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Williams 3-5, Champagnie 3-6, Earlington 1-2, McGriff 1-2, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Gavalas 0-1, Cole 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Champagnie, Moore).

Turnovers: 18 (Cole 5, Alexander 3, Champagnie 3, Addae-Wusu 2, Toro 2, McGriff, Moore, Williams).

Steals: 20 (Williams 6, Alexander 4, Champagnie 3, Moore 3, Cole 2, Toro 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stony Brook 35 31 66
St. John's 49 40 89

.