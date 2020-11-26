FG FT Reb
ST. PETER'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
F.Drame 30 5-11 1-2 0-6 1 3 12
Ndefo 32 7-9 2-4 3-7 1 2 16
Banks 19 5-7 0-0 0-0 0 4 13
Lee 26 4-11 2-3 0-1 5 3 11
Watson 30 1-4 1-2 0-3 5 3 4
H.Drame 18 4-6 0-0 1-2 0 0 8
Kamba 14 0-1 0-1 1-1 1 2 0
Edert 13 0-6 0-0 0-0 2 2 0
Silvera 10 2-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 5
Brake 8 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 6
Totals 200 30-59 6-12 5-23 18 22 75

Percentages: FG .508, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Banks 3-4, Brake 2-2, Silvera 1-1, F.Drame 1-2, Watson 1-3, Lee 1-4, H.Drame 0-1, Edert 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ndefo 3, F.Drame, Lee).

Turnovers: 15 (Lee 3, Watson 3, Edert 2, Ndefo 2, Silvera 2, Banks, Brake, Kamba).

Steals: 7 (Lee 2, Silvera 2, F.Drame, Ndefo, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Earlington 15 2-7 0-1 1-6 1 3 4
Moore 19 3-9 6-7 3-10 0 2 12
Alexander 30 5-8 6-8 2-6 1 3 16
Dunn 22 2-7 0-0 1-1 4 0 5
Williams 29 0-5 6-6 0-3 3 1 6
Cole 26 8-12 0-0 0-2 0 1 21
Addae-Wusu 23 2-4 1-1 0-1 1 3 6
Toro 20 2-4 2-2 2-3 0 2 6
Roberts 11 0-3 0-0 3-5 0 1 0
Caraher 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-59 21-25 12-37 10 16 76

Percentages: FG .407, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Cole 5-6, Addae-Wusu 1-2, Dunn 1-3, Alexander 0-1, Moore 0-1, Toro 0-1, Earlington 0-3, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Addae-Wusu, Cole, Earlington, Roberts).

Turnovers: 17 (Addae-Wusu 3, Alexander 3, Dunn 3, Moore 2, Williams 2, Caraher, Cole, Earlington, Toro).

Steals: 10 (Alexander 5, Williams 3, Addae-Wusu, Toro).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Peter's 38 37 75
St. John's 44 32 76

.