SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52

Zink 3-6 4-4 10, Brittain-Watts 2-6 2-2 8, Harper 6-10 2-2 15, Tynen 2-6 0-0 5, Whyte 1-15 0-0 2, Brewster 1-3 0-0 2, Chimezie 1-1 1-2 3, Morales 1-3 0-0 2, Tate 1-3 0-0 3, Landrum 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 11-12 52.

SE MISSOURI (5-1)

Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-7 1-2 7, Branson 2-5 2-2 7, Harris 3-12 5-7 12, Russell 6-15 5-6 21, Barnes 1-6 3-4 6, Smart 2-3 0-0 5, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Larson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-53 16-21 63.

Halftime_SE Missouri 28-18. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-24 (Brittain-Watts 2-4, Tate 1-1, Tynen 1-3, Harper 1-4, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Morales 0-2, Whyte 0-8), SE Missouri 9-23 (Russell 4-9, Smart 1-1, Larson 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Branson 1-3, Harris 1-4, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Boston U. 27 (Zink 7), SE Missouri 39 (Clark 12). Assists_Boston U. 11 (Zink, Harper, Tynen, Brewster 2), SE Missouri 12 (Branson, Russell 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 19, SE Missouri 16.

