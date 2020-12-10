https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/SANTA-CLARA-76-CAL-POLY-69-15790061.php
SANTA CLARA 76, CAL POLY 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Justice
|38
|5-13
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|3
|14
|Mitchell
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|0
|4
|Vrankic
|33
|7-17
|3-5
|2-14
|4
|3
|17
|Bediako
|23
|3-5
|1-4
|3-6
|0
|1
|7
|Tomley
|34
|4-7
|5-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Caruso
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|G.Williams
|10
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|7
|Foley
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Hudgens
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|6
|Reynoso-Avila
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|13-20
|8-39
|13
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .483, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hudgens 2-2, Tomley 2-4, Justice 1-4, Caruso 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bediako 3, Caruso, Hudgens, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 9 (Justice 3, Foley 2, Bediako, Caruso, Hudgens, Vrankic).
Steals: 3 (Vrankic 2, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Caruso, 1:47 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowe
|30
|1-7
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Jaakkola
|32
|0-4
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|1
|Koehler
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|3
|Sanders
|32
|6-10
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|16
|Smith
|23
|2-8
|6-6
|3-5
|4
|0
|10
|Koroma
|25
|6-13
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|3
|16
|Stevenson
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|3
|Pierce
|20
|5-6
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Hollingsworth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|18-22
|6-31
|13
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .379, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sanders 3-4, Koehler 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Stevenson 1-5, Crowe 1-7, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sanders 2, Koroma, Pierce).
Turnovers: 7 (Koroma 3, Crowe, Hollingsworth, Sanders, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Koehler, Smith, Stevenson).
Technical Fouls: coach John Smith, 8:23 second.
|Santa Clara
|33
|43
|—
|76
|Cal Poly
|43
|26
|—
|69
