FG FT Reb
SANTA CLARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Justice 38 5-13 3-4 2-7 2 3 14
Mitchell 28 2-5 0-0 0-7 1 0 4
Vrankic 33 7-17 3-5 2-14 4 3 17
Bediako 23 3-5 1-4 3-6 0 1 7
Tomley 34 4-7 5-5 0-2 2 2 15
Caruso 18 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 6
G.Williams 10 3-5 1-2 0-1 1 0 7
Foley 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Hudgens 6 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 4 6
Reynoso-Avila 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-60 13-20 8-39 13 16 76

Percentages: FG .483, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hudgens 2-2, Tomley 2-4, Justice 1-4, Caruso 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bediako 3, Caruso, Hudgens, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 9 (Justice 3, Foley 2, Bediako, Caruso, Hudgens, Vrankic).

Steals: 3 (Vrankic 2, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Caruso, 1:47 second.

FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crowe 30 1-7 2-2 0-3 2 4 5
Jaakkola 32 0-4 1-2 0-4 0 1 1
Koehler 25 1-3 0-0 1-5 0 3 3
Sanders 32 6-10 1-2 1-3 1 2 16
Smith 23 2-8 6-6 3-5 4 0 10
Koroma 25 6-13 3-4 1-6 0 3 16
Stevenson 23 1-7 0-0 0-3 4 1 3
Pierce 20 5-6 5-6 0-2 2 2 15
Hollingsworth 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-58 18-22 6-31 13 19 69

Percentages: FG .379, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sanders 3-4, Koehler 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Stevenson 1-5, Crowe 1-7, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sanders 2, Koroma, Pierce).

Turnovers: 7 (Koroma 3, Crowe, Hollingsworth, Sanders, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Koehler, Smith, Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: coach John Smith, 8:23 second.

Santa Clara 33 43 76
Cal Poly 43 26 69

.