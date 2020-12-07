FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burckhard 41 6-12 1-1 3-5 1 0 14
Nelson 26 3-5 1-2 0-3 3 4 9
Selland 24 7-14 2-2 0-5 2 4 18
Greer 40 1-5 1-2 0-3 10 1 4
Theuninck 26 4-5 0-0 1-6 1 4 11
Ferrand 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Irwin 37 4-8 7-8 2-3 2 2 16
Stapleton 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Byom 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Vlastuin 19 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Totals 225 26-55 12-15 7-32 19 15 75

Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .44 (Theuninck 3-4, Nelson 2-3, Selland 2-5, Burckhard 1-2, Greer 1-5, Irwin 1-2, Vlastuin 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Irwin 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Nelson 4, Selland 4, Burckhard 2, Vlastuin 2, Team 2, Greer 1, Theuninck 1, Stapleton 1)

Steals: 1 (Burckhard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 28 5-5 0-0 0-2 3 5 10
Jenn Wirth 35 3-8 1-3 2-10 8 2 7
Townsend 36 12-19 4-5 2-6 1 3 29
Kayleigh Truong 29 1-8 0-0 0-3 3 1 3
Walker 27 3-9 0-0 2-4 2 1 7
Kempton 19 3-3 0-0 0-2 1 4 6
O'Connor 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Virjoghe 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Forsyth 7 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Kaylynne Truong 14 1-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ejim 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Scanlon 12 0-2 3-4 1-1 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 225 30-64 8-12 10-35 20 17 72

Percentages: FG 46.875, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Townsend 1-3, Truong 1-4, Walker 1-6, Forsyth 1-2, O'Connor 0-1, Truong 0-3, Scanlon 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Wirth 2, Townsend 2, Walker 2, Wirth 1, Williams 1, Ejim 1)

Steals: 8 (Wirth 4, Truong 2, Kempton 1, Ejim 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga 14 16 15 19 8 72
S. Dakota St. 16 12 18 18 11 75

A_583

Officials_Chris Cooper, Kelly Broomfield, Zac Brost