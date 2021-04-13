Ryu sharp into 7th, Semien homers as Blue Jays top Yanks 7-3 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 11:14 p.m.
1 of8 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette is congratulated after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien is congratulated in the dugout after his solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Ryu (1-1) allowed only an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and limiting the Yankees to four hits and a walk. The Blue Jays ace retired 12 in a row after DJ LeMahieu had a leadoff infield single in the first.