Rutgers wrestling gets up 2x Big Ten champ as grad transfer

Recommended Video:

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Big Ten Conference wrestling champion Sebastian Rivera has enrolled at Rutgers as a graduate transfer.

Rivera, who graduated from Northwestern this past season, is immediately eligible to participate for Rutgers and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Regarded as one of the top lightweights in the country, Rivera is a two-time All-American who had 73 wins with the Wildcats. This past season he had a 12-2 record, including a win over Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the 133-pound event at the Big Ten Championship.

Rivera defeated two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee of Iowa to claim the 125-pound conference title in 2019.

Rivera, a Toms River resident, captured a NJSIAA state title in 2016 while wrestling at Christian Brothers Academy.

Rutgers posted a 10-7 record last season, its 14th consecutive winning campaign.