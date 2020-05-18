Rutgers Christopher Gotterup: Big Ten Golfer of the year

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Christopher Gotterup of Rutgers has been named the Big Ten Conference player of the year for golf.

The conference also announced Monday that the junior has won the Les Bolstad Award, given to the individual with the lowest season stroke average in the conference.

Gotterup is the first Scarlet Knights golfer to win the award since the university joined the conference in 2014. The Little Silver, New Jersey, native is also the first Rutgers' player to be named First Team All-Big Ten.

Gotterup finished the 2019-20 campaign as the top ranked Big Ten individual player and No. 23 nationally with his 70.39 adjusted scoring average. Despite the season being cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Gotterup helped Rutgers to one of its best years in program history after it finished with the lowest team scoring average at 288.74.

Jerry Ji of Illinois was chosen the freshman of the year.

The awards were based on a vote by conference coaches.

