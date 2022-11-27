Skip to main content
Rutgers 71, Cornell 52

Hovis 3-10 0-2 6, Parker-Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Ingram 4-11 3-5 11, McNicholas 2-10 4-4 9, Mulroy 3-11 0-0 7, Pape 3-10 0-0 6, Knee 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Beam 4-11 0-0 11, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia-Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-67 7-11 52

RUTGERS (4-4)

Cornwell 4-7 1-3 9, Lafayette 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 2-10 0-0 4, Carter 1-7 2-2 4, Sidibe 5-5 6-6 16, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Smikle 8-15 6-6 25, Streeter 4-9 0-0 12, Totals 24-56 16-19 71

Cornell 12 9 14 17 52
Rutgers 12 17 17 25 71

3-Point Goals_Cornell 5-22 (Parker-Hall 0-1, Ingram 0-2, McNicholas 1-4, Mulroy 1-4, Pape 0-1, Beam 3-10), Rutgers 7-19 (Lafayette 0-2, Brown 0-1, Carter 0-3, Smikle 3-4, Streeter 4-9). Assists_Cornell 14 (Ingram 6), Rutgers 17 (Sidibe 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cornell 30 (Hovis 7), Rutgers 53 (Cornwell 16). Total Fouls_Cornell 19, Rutgers 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,192.

