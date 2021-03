Eugene Hoshiko/AP

GENEVA (AP) — Russia's wish to use a patriotic Soviet-era folk song as a replacement anthem for the Tokyo Olympics was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday in further fallout from a years-long doping scandal.

The court said its panel of three judges was asked to clarify what music it would allow within the two-year ban on Russia's team name, flag and national anthem from Olympics and world championships imposed in December.