Rozier, Hornets capitalize on Green's blow up, beat Warriors STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 10:49 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier hit an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired to give the Charlotte Hornets a wild 102-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Rozier — who had 36 points — made the winner after Golden State’s Draymond Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 9.3 seconds for arguing the outcome of a jump ball.