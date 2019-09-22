Rowland's kick lifts Texas State to 37-34 triple OT win

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Joshua Rowland kicked a 35-yard field goal and Texas State clipped Georgia State 37-34 in a triple-overtime thriller to open Sun Belt Conference play Saturday night.

Rowland had already kicked field goals of 45 and 34 yards in regulation before his game-winner sent the Bobcats (1-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) dancing off the field in the third overtime.

Georgia State's Brandon Wright knocked in a 20-yard field goal with no time left in regulation to knot the score 27-27 and force OT. The Panthers (2-2, 0-1) Dan Ellington connected with Sam Pinckney for a 13-yard score to open overtime.

Texas State answered when Gresch Jenson ran in from the 1 on a keeper.

Each team missed a field goal in the second overtime.

Jensen completed 16 of 24 passes for Texas State. Caleb Twyford rushed for 119 yards and Anthony Taylor added 54 rushing yards with touchdowns of 2 and 20 yards.