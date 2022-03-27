Ross Chastain bangs Trackhouse Racing into 1st victory lane JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 7:56 p.m.
1 of14 Ross Chastain (1) steers into Turn 7 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Ryan Blaney, right, steers out of Turn 12 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A NASCAR Cup Series auto race is held at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Daniel Suarez (99) with Ryan Blaney (12) steers into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Daniel Suarez, left, and Ross Chastain give a pre-race interview during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Daniel Suarez (99) with Ryan Blaney (12) steers into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Race spectators walk pit road for pre-race events during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Race vehicles sit on pit road for pre-race events during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 AJ Allmendinger, left, and Ross Chastain (1) steer out of Turn 12 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ross Chastain bumped and banged his way around the final overtime lap at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday for first career Cup win and upstart NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing's first trip to victory lane.
Trackhouse is owned by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and entertainer Pitbull and is in its second season of competition. Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida, was kept on by Marks for Trackhouse when Marks bought out Chip Ganassi's entire NASCAR team ahead of this season.