Rookie Rutschman leads Orioles past hobbled White Sox 4-0 MATT CARLSON, Associated Press June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 12:50 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Cedric Mullins single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. The Orioles won 4-0. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with Ryan Mountcastle (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Baltimore Orioles closing pitcher Jorge Lopez right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-0 in a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on an Adley Rutschman double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Chicago White Sox's Lenyn Sosa strikes out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman watches his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHICAGO (AP) — Touted rookie Adley Rutschman homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the banged-up Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Thursday night.
Ryan Mountcastle had two doubles among his three hits as the Orioles won their second in a row and third in four. Dean Kremer tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings before three relievers finished off a nine-hit shutout backed by several nifty catches from Baltimore outfielders.