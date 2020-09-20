Rojas, Cooper homer to lead Marlins over Nationals 7-3

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas and Garrett Cooper each had a double and a homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Saturday night.

With the win, Miami maintained its hold on second place in the NL East.

Starling Marte and Brian Anderson each singled twice for the Marlins, who had 14 hits against Washington starter Patrick Corbin. Miami also got two hits from Lewis Brinson and Chad Wallach.

Pablo Lopez (5-4) matched his win total from last season with his 5 1/3 inning outing. Lopez allowed two runs and three hits, struck out seven and walked three.

Miami struck early, with Rojas hitting a leadoff homer off Corbin (2-6) in the first. Rojas drove Corbin’s fastball over the wall in left-center for his fourth homer of the season.

Cooper’s opposite field two-run blast to right-center increased the Marlins’ lead 3-0.

Andrew Stevenson’s two-run single in the fourth got Washington within 3-2 before Miami responded with RBI singles from Corey Dickerson and Wallach in the bottom of the inning.

The Marlins padded their lead with an RBI single from Jesus Aguilar in the fifth and Cooper’s run-scoring double in the sixth.

Richard Bleier retired the four batters he faced to set up Brandon Kintzler, who pitched a scoreless ninth.

Corbin was lifted after six innings. The left-hander allowed seven runs and struck out seven.

The loss dropped the Nationals to 19-31 — the same record before their 74-38 finish and eventual run to a World Series championship last season.

Nationals: RHP Aaron Barrett (right tricep tightness) received treatment Saturday. The reliever walked and hit the two batters he faced before leaving with his injury in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-3, 4.04) will start the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader against Miami on Sunday. The second starter has not been announced.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.45) will face the Nationals in the first game. Miami has not announced the second starter.

