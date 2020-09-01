Roglic wins Tour mountain stage, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

ORCIERES-MERLETTE, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic asserted his Tour de France credentials with a victory in the first mountain stage Tuesday as Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey.

Roglic posted his third career stage win at the three-week race in the Alpine town of Orcieres-Merlette.

The 160.5-kilometer stage in the Hautes-Alpes marked the race’s first summit finish this year, with a final 7-kilometer climb up to the ski resort where Luis Ocana handed five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx a resounding defeat back in 1971.

Roglic crossed first ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Guillaume Martin. Alaphilippe was fifth in the same time behind Colombian climber Nairo Quintana.