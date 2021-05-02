Rockies start May with lopsided win, beat Diamondbacks 14-6 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 12:36 a.m.
1 of12 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) and Raimel Tapia (15) high five after scoring on a base hit by Ryan McMahon during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) slides safely around the glove of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly on a base hit by Ryan McMahon during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, right, runs out a bunt as Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron fields the ball for the out during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Matt Peacock leaves the game after giving up a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera throws in relief during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colorado Rockies' Dom Nunez watches his grand slam home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHOENIX (AP) — Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth.