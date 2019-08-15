Rock Ride Run in Ridgefield on Oct. 20

Western Connecticut Health Network will host a fundraising event called Rock Ride Run at Yanity Gym in Ridgefield from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

The event will feature cycle classes at 2, 3, and 4 for $40 — all powered by JoyRide, the event’s lead sponsor.

Ridgefield Running Company and Ridgefield Bicycle Company also are providing sponsorship and hosting activities — a 5K Fun Run at 2, 3, 4 for $20 and a ride and run special event for $50.

There will be live music and DJ.

The fundraiser is promoting health and wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about nutrition, stretching and more.

Yanity Gym is located 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield.

For more information, visit the Ridgefield Playhouse’s website or call 203-438-5795.