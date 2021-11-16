Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2 Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 11:42 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Robertson’s wraparound at 3:48 of the third period gave Dallas a 4-2 lead after Detroit scored twice within a span of 5½ minutes in the second period. His second goal was an empty-netter with about two minutes left in third, just after a faceoff win by Luke Glendening.