Robert Morris earns No. 1 seed, Braxton makes NEC history

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams scored 23 points, making four 3-pointers and Robert Morris defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 78-68 in a regular-season finale on Saturday to clinch the No. 1 seed into the upcoming Northeast Conference tournament.

Saint Francis, which had won its previous eight games and was contending with Robert Morris (17-14, 13-5) for the NEC title, will be No. 2 seed to the tournament.

Keith Braxton scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (20-9, 13-5) and made history as the first Northeast Conference player to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

AJ Bramah scored 12 points with nine rebounds for the Colonials, while Jon Williams added 10 points. All eight Colonials scored, five of them hitting eight points or better as Robert Morris shot 51% for the game (27-for-53).

