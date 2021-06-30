Road America eagerly awaits first Cup Series race since 1956 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 4:08 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Fans watch the Bucyrus 200 NASCAR Nationwide series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wi., in this Saturday, June, 19, 2010, file photo. For all its history, Road America only hosted NASCAR’s premier series once before, when Tim Flock won a rainy Grand National event back in 1956. That changes Sunday on the Fourth of July -- a coup for a facility that bills itself as “America’s national park for speed” but until this year couldn’t land a Cup date. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Drivers race through a turn in the Bucyrus 200 Nascar Nationwide series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wi., in this Saturday, June, 19, 2010, file photo. Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses, but it hasn’t hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event since the 1950s. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Austin Cindric reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Road America in Elkhart, Wisc., in this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, file photo. Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses, but it hasn’t hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event since the 1950s. That changes Sunday on the Fourth of July. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP, File) GARY C. KLEIN/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses yet hasn't hosted NASCAR's premier Cup Series since the 1950s.
That changes on the Fourth of July in a coup for a Wisconsin track that bills itself as “America’s national park for speed” but until this year couldn’t land a Cup date. NASCAR drivers can’t wait for the opportunity to race Sunday at Elkhart Lake.