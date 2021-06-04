Rivalry renewed: Red Sox stop slide in Bronx, beat Yanks 5-2 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 10:33 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin González added a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Friday night in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.
Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) won his third straight start, taking a shutout in the sixth before tiring, and the Red Sox stopped their 11-game losing streak in the Bronx with their first win at Yankee Stadium since June 2, 2019.