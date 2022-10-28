Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.
Adam Michnik, a human rights activist turned editor of Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, delivered a passionate speech upon receiving this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for communication and humanities.