Ridgefielder Mackenzie Mitchell earns All-NESCAC Second Team honors
The following are student news submissions sent to the Ridgefield Press last month. Submit yours directly to news@theridgefieldpress and put “Student News” in the subject line.
Taylor Ranney, class of 2020, a media arts production major and part of the women’s cross country team, was honored as a fall New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) All-Academic Athlete at Emerson College.
Mackenzie Mitchell of the Wesleyan University women’s soccer team earned All-NESCAC Second Team honors, as voted on by the league’s coaches and announced by the conference office.
