Ridgefield wrestlers sweep three New York teams

Three days after opening the season with a lopsided loss to perennial power Danbury, the Ridgefield wrestling team swept three New York opponents.

The Tigers defeated John Jay (45-24), Mahopac (72-0), and Mamaroneck (34-28) on Saturday in Ridgefield.

Against Mahopac, Ridgefield got a pin from Andrey Kosygin in 3:19 at 138 pounds. Lucas Ferreira added a 15-4 major decision at 132 pounds, and Lexani Pagan (120 pounds), Phil Ferreira (145), Max Alisanov (152), and James Nightingale (285) won by forfeit.

In the victory over John Jay, Alex Blaha (106 pounds) and Lucas Ferreira had pins for the Tigers.

Liam Keppler won by technical fall (21-2) at 170 pounds, and Malik Adebimpe won by technical disqualification at 126 pounds. Ridgefield won several other weight classes by forfeit.

The Tigers dominated in their shutout of short-handed Mahopac.

Only four matches took place on the mat, with Ridgefield getting pins from Pagan at 113 pounds, Lucas Ferreira at 132 pounds, Kosygin at 138 pounds, and Phil Ferreira at 145 pounds.

Mahopac forfeited eight other matches, and there were a pair of double forfeits

Reigning FCIAC, Class LL and State Open champion Danbury beat the Tigers, 57-6, in the season opener for both teams last Wednesday in Ridgefield.

Alex Blaha supplied Ridgefield’s only points by pinning Danbury’s Anthony Hacker in 1:36 at 106 pounds.