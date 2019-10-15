Ridgefield wins twice in two days

Bailey Harriott (#8) keeps the ball away from a Wilton player during a recent field hockey game. Bailey Harriott (#8) keeps the ball away from a Wilton player during a recent field hockey game. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield wins twice in two days 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Four days after falling in overtime to unbeaten Norwalk, the Ridgefield field hockey team was able to hand another opponent its first loss of the season.

In their best performance so far this fall, the Tigers defeated New Canaan, 3-1, last Friday at Dunning Stadium in New Canaan.

Add a 4-0 non-conference victory over New Fairfield on Saturday and Ridgefield is now 8-1-0-2 this season with five regular-season games remaining.

“Our team is really clicking,” said head coach Jessica Smith. “We are getting great play all over the field.”

Against New Canaan, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead midway through the opening half. Aerin Krys scored on an assist from Riley Peters, and Izzy Redrup followed with a goal less than two minutes later on a pass from Cate Irving.

“Most of our goals have come off assists,” said Smith. “We’ve been very unselfish and getting a lot of team goals.”

New Canaan cut Ridgefield’s lead to 2-1 with 1:51 left before halftime, as Anna Lindels scored an unassisted goal.

But the Tigers answered with the only goal of the second half, which came from Irving on an assist by Bella Carrozza with 16:17 to play.

“We took everything we’ve been working on and applied it against New Canaan,” said Smith. “Lily Daubenspeck, Bailey Harriott and Olivia DeStefano were strong on defense, and [goalie] Lisa van Gompel had some great saves.”

The Tigers followed that victory with a 4-0 road win over New Fairfield the next day.

Two goals from Irving and one from Krys lifted Ridgefield to a 3-0 halftime lead. Redrup completed the scoring in the second half.

Julia Carrozza finished with two assists for the Tigers, and Krys and Irving each added one assist.

“It was two nice wins in two days,” said Smith. “Now we have to keep getting better heading into the post-season.”