Ridgefield wins dual meet, places eighth at tourney

A dual-meet victory over Stamford was followed by an eighth-place finish at a holiday tournament as the Ridgefield wrestling team kept busy last Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers won 10 weight classes in their 54-21 win over Stamford on Friday, including victories in the six lightest divisions (106 pounds through 138 pounds).

Winning by pins for Ridgefield were Lexani Pagan (113 pounds), Nathan Blaha (120), Spenser Carlson (126), Lucas Ferreira (132), Stephen Chen (160), Liam Keppler (170), and James Nightingale (285).

Alex Blaha won an 11-4 decision at 106 pounds, and Andrey Kosygin added a 4-0 triumph at 138 pounds.

Phil Ferreira contributed a victory by major decision at 152 pounds to round out Ridgefield’s scoring.

On Saturday, the Tigers scored 54 points to finish seventh in a field of 20 teams at the annual Ryan Sabbagh Holiday Tournament in Danbury.

Ridgefield was one point ahead of ninth-place Norwalk and three points behind seventh-place Northfield Mt. Hermon.

Stefan Sigurdsson (shown last season) and the Ridgefield wrestling team won a dual meet and then finished eighth at a holiday tournament. Stefan Sigurdsson (shown last season) and the Ridgefield wrestling team won a dual meet and then finished eighth at a holiday tournament. Photo: Andy Hutchison / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Andy Hutchison / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield wins dual meet, places eighth at tourney 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Keppler had Ridgefield’s best performance as he placed second at 170 pounds, losing an 11-8 decision to second-seed Jaylen Hawkins in the championship match.

Unseeded in the division, Kepler won his first three matches with pins, including one in 2:02 over top-seed Tallon Stager of Enfield in the semifinals.

Also placing for the Tigers was Max Alisanov, who finished fourth in the 152-pound weight class. Following an opening-round pin, Alisanov dropped an 8-1 decision to Staples’ Tanner Connors in the quarterfinals. Alison went to the consolation bracket and pinned Putnam’s Nyzaire Smith and Bethel’s James Moffet to reach the third-place match, where he was pinned by Danbury’s Jesse Patton.

Alex Blaha won two matches for Ridgefield, and Kosygin, Carlson, and Nightingale won one match apiece.

Notes: Danbury scored 259.5 points and finished first in the team standings for the 27th time in 29 years.

Staples was second with 134 points.