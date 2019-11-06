  • Isabel Voellmicke (#13) and the Ridgefield girls volleyball team qualified for the Class LL state tournament by beating Danbury, 3-1, in the final regular-season match last Friday. Voellmicke had 11 assists and 11 service points (six aces) for the Tigers, who are 8-10 this year. Catherine Maguire added 14 kills and four blocks, while Mathilde Verbitsky contributed 13 kills and Julia Kocsis had six kills, 10 digs, and eight service points. Photo: Krista Benson / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Isabel Voellmicke (#13) and the Ridgefield girls volleyball team qualified for the Class LL state tournament by beating Danbury, 3-1, in the final regular-season match last Friday. Voellmicke had 11 assists and 11 service points (six aces) for the Tigers, who are 8-10 this year. Catherine Maguire added 14 kills and four blocks, while Mathilde Verbitsky contributed 13 kills and Julia Kocsis had six kills, 10 digs, and eight service points.

    Photo: Krista Benson / Hearst Connecticut Media
