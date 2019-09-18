Ridgefield volleyball: Tigers drop two of three to start season

A win over Danbury was flanked by losses to Fairfield Ludlowe and Greenwich as the Ridgefield girls volleyball team began the 2019 season.

The Tigers fell to Ludlowe, 3-0, in the opener last Thursday at home, losing by scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-21.

Catherine Maguire had nine kills and three blocks for Ridgefield. Julia Kocsis added five kills and five digs, and Isabelle Voellmicke contributed 13 assists.

Ridgefield then beat Danbury, 3-1, last Friday, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, and 25-13.

Kocsis finished with 10 kills and 15 digs, while Maguire had seven kills and six blocks. Cali Steitzel (eight) and Lily Walsh (seven) combined for 15 more kills; Kara Macdonald had 12 digs; and Voellmicke added 35 assists.

On Monday, the Tigers were swept 3-0 by Greenwich. Maguire (five kills), Walsh (five blocks), Ellie Brady (six digs), and Voellmicke (10 assists) led Ridgefield.