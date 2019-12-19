Ridgefield tops Lauralton Hall in opener

In its season opener Wednesday night, the Ridgefield girls basketball team allowed 12 points in the first quarter and found itself trailing Lauralton Hall by one.

Ridgefield’s response? Crank up the defensive intensity.

The Tigers held Lauralton Hall to only 18 points the rest of the game and pulled away for a 53-30 road victory in Milford. The contest was Rob Coloney’s first as Ridgefield’s head coach.

“We played hard and together,” Coloney said. “Everyone had an impact.”

Ridgefield outscored Lauralton Hall, 14-5, in the second quarter to open a 25-17 halftime lead. The Tigers were even more dominant in the third period, widening their advantage to 42-22 entering the final quarter.

Junior forward Katie Flynn led Ridgefield with 19 points, hitting eight-of-14 shots from the field. Flynn added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Another junior, center Kate Garson, contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot.

Katie Flynn (shown in a game last season) scored 19 points to help Ridgefield beat Lauralton Hall on Wednesday night in Milford. Katie Flynn (shown in a game last season) scored 19 points to help Ridgefield beat Lauralton Hall on Wednesday night in Milford. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield tops Lauralton Hall in opener 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cali Stietzel (seven points), Claire Tannian (four), Cara Sheafe (four), Kelly Chittenden (three), Kate Wagner (two), Megan Klosowski (two), and Sabrina Grizzaffi (two) also scored for Ridgefield.

“We were patient and ready,” Coloney said. “After [only] seven practices and [having] an entirely new coaching staff, that’s all you can ask. I’m so proud of them.”

Notes: Ridgefield made 56% (19-of-34) of its two-point shots but only 19% (three-of-16) of its three-point attempts. Flynn, Stietzel and Tannian each hit one trey for the Tigers.