Ridgefield to play Southington in Class LL quarterfinals

As the seventh seed in 2016, the Ridgefield football team won two road games to reach the Class LL finals.

The Tigers will need to do the same this year in order to play for a state championship.

Once again seeded seventh, Ridgefield meets second-seed Southington in the Class LL quarterfinals Tuesday night at 6:30 in Southington. If the Tigers win that game they will travel to face either third-seed Darien or sixth-seed Greenwich (the reigning Class LL champion) in the semifinals next Sunday (Dec. 8) at 12:30.

The Class LL final takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, at a (neutral) site and time to be determined.

This is the sixth time that Ridgefield has qualified for the state playoffs in Kevin Callahan’s 21 years as head coach. The Tigers won the Class L title in 2002 and lost to Darien in the Class LL finals in 2016.

Ridgefield clinched its playoff berth with a 36-21 victory over Danbury in the regular-season finale Wednesday night. The win was the eighth in 10 games for the Tigers, who take an 8-2 record into the postseason.

Southington completed a 9-1 regular season by beating Cheshire in overtime on Thursday.

Ridgefield's Alex Bornstein (2) blocks a punt by Danbury's Diogo Ferreira Fidalgo Rosa (42) in the football game between Danbury and Ridgefield high schools. Wednesday night, November 27, 2019, at Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield, Conn. less Ridgefield's Alex Bornstein (2) blocks a punt by Danbury's Diogo Ferreira Fidalgo Rosa (42) in the football game between Danbury and Ridgefield high schools. Wednesday night, November 27, 2019, at Ridgefield ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield to play Southington in Class LL quarterfinals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Southington’s lone loss was a 24-8 non-conference setback against Darien back on Sept. 20. Although Ridgefield and Darien are both in the FCIAC, they didn’t play during the regular season.

To see all four state playoff brackets click here.